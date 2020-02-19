Boost Your Bankroll with Desert Nights Casino 177% Monthly Reload

Boost your bankroll every month with up to $885 extra with your monthly 177% deposit bonus at Desert Nights Casino

It’s never too late to claim your monthly reload bonus with Desert Nights Casino. Give your bankroll the boost it needs every single month up to $885 with an extra month 177% deposit bonus.

Claiming the 177% Monthly Reload Bonus is simple. Log into your casino account, look for the cashier tab, select ‘Claim Promotion’, select from the list of promotions and click on ‘177% Monthly Reload’, make your deposit from one of the hassle-free options. The extra funds will be added to your balance instantly, as soon as the deposit completes. The best part, besides the extra boost, is that there is no MAX cashout.

The games allowed with the monthly bonus are slots, keno and scratch card games. The max bonus is $885. The casinos general terms and conditions is applied to this bonus. One of those conditions is that the deposit plus bonus must be wagered at least 36x the amount before winnings can be cashed out.

Whether your looking to boost your bankroll in the middle of the month or are new to the casino looking for a trustworthy online casino to play, Desert Nights Casino is the place! New players are welcomed to the casino with a free $10 no deposit offer to try the games, and then a $2,550 first time depositing offer.