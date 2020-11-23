Boost Your Royal Panda Balance with a Sunday Funday Bonus

Royal Panda is giving everyone the chance to double your deposit every Sunday with their current Sunday Funday promotion. Grab an extra 100% bonus up to $200 with your Sunday deposits.

The Sunday Funday promotion is valid all month long and is the perfect opportunity to double your starting balance and play a range of fantastic casino games. The minimum deposit is $20. Make sure to claim the bonus within 90 days or it will expire. Wagering requirements for the Sunday Funday offer is 35x the deposit and bonus amount added together. Max bonus bet restrictions do apply while the bonus is active.

If you are ready play Royal Panda today and have double the fun! This promotion is valid for players who have made at least three deposits. If you haven’t made a deposit yet we have a special welcome gift available to claim! Royal Panda welcomes all new players to the casino with a 100% up to $100 welcome bonus. This isn’t your traditional welcome bonus either! If you happen to bust out with the first deposit Royal Panda will re-credit your first deposit bonus to your second and let you try again.