Bovada Casino Live Dealers + a Newly Updated Slots Portfolio!

There’s no better place to Play casino games than Bovada, With a Huge Selection That Includes a Live Casino and Mobile on the Go!

Bovada Casino is pleased to announce the addition to its slot’s portfolio. Bovada is always adding to its game selection with the latest slot titles surpassing expectations. Some of the new games added include Panda’s Go Wild, Gods of Luxor, Chillin’ Penguins, Fairy Wins, Dragon’s Siege and Golden Buffalo.

A few of the new games offers its own unique jackpot. For instance, Dragon’s Siege offers a $1k jackpot while Fairy Wins has a $7k top payout.

Bovada is part of the BoDog Group, one of the most trusted online casino groups in the industry. Bovada has gained its reputation for its integrity and near flawless history in the online gaming community, not to mention its fantastic promotional giveaways such as its welcome bonus. Players, including USA players, are welcomed to the site with a $3,000 welcome bonus package waiting!

Casino players can claim 100% up to $1,000 with the first three deposits. If you are a sports fan, Bovada Sports offers 50% to new punters bonus up to $250. Poker fans aren’t left in the dark!

Bovada offers one of the best online poker platforms with several tables to choose from and daily, weekly and monthly tournament events. New poker players receive 100% up to $500 to take a seat at a cash table.