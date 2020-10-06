Bovada is Giving Away $2m in Guaranteed Prize Pools Every Week

It may be a new month, but Bovada is offering the same great tournament events! Join the $2M Weekly Guaranteed for your chance to walk away with a share of the $2 million in guaranteed prize pools.

To see the daily lineup, visit the poker lobby where you will be able to see the current and upcoming poker events. It’s guaranteed you will find a game that will fit your bankroll and playing style with Cash Games, Jackpot Sit and Go’s and more. The poker software must be downloaded, an instant play version is not available. You will notice once in the poker lobby that every day is loaded with guaranteed fun and excitement.

Get started taking part in the guaranteed weekly events. Poker enthusiasts will receive the warmest of all welcomes with 100% up to $500 in welcome bonuses when they join Bovada.

Bovada offers more than just poker, they offer a sports section for punters. New punters receive 50% up to $250, casino players also receive a generous welcome. New casino players are welcomed to the site with a $3,000 welcome package. The first three deposits will receive a 100% match up to $1,000 with bonus code NEWWELCOME.