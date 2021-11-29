Bovada Makes it Easy to Rack up Loyalty Rewards Points

Have fun racking up points while you play your favorite games at Bovada Casino. Bovada’s Rewards Program is better than most with exclusive rewards as you navigate through while playing your favorite games.

The first step is to have fun while play. You will start earning rewards points in no time. Earn points when you hit the casino floor, play a hand or two at the poker tables and make wagers in the Sportsbook.

The next step is to get rewarded for all your hard work. When you earn points, you can exchange for casino cash. Depending on your loyalty level, your exchange rate may be higher. The more you play the faster you unlock new status levels.

Video Poker spend $1 to earn 1 point

Table Games spend $1 to earn 1 point

Slot Games spend $1 to earn 5 points

Specialty Games spend $1 to earn 15 points

Sports Singles spend $1 to earn 3 points

Sports Teasers spend $1 to earn 15 points

Sports Round Robin and Sports Parlays spend $1 to earn 25 points

Racebook Straight Wager spend $1 to earn 40 points

Racebook Exotics/Multiples spend $1 to earn 60 points

The Rewards Program even offers points for poker games and tournaments. Earn 15 points for every rake dollar spent. Earn 15 points for every dollar spent on fees joining the tournaments and 1.5 points for every dollar you spend on buy-ins for the Jackpot Sit and Go’s.