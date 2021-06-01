Bovada Poker’s Knockout Tournaments Features a Bounty of Cash Prizes

Step inside the exciting world of Knockout Tournaments and win money when you knock out your opponents. Bovada is offering its Knockout competitions with exciting bounty prizes and cash for every player you can eliminate.

Knockouts can be found in the Bovada Poker download client. There are regular competitions, Sit and Go and Progressives.

The Knockouts work as follows- a $5 Knockout may have a total buy-in of $25+$2.50. $20 goes into the prize pool with $5 each going into the bounty and $2.50 for the tournament fee. The winner of the tournament will receive the extra $5 for their own bounty.

The Progressive Knockouts are a must play. This is a first ever tournament series that recently started with more than 100 daily events and over $4.5 million in guaranteed prize pools. All Knockout tournaments are displayed in the scheduled competitions within the poker client.

Start knocking out your opponents today! Visit Bovada Poker and download the free software client. Once downloaded log into your account or create a new one if this is the first time playing Bovada Poker, and claim the $500 Poker Welcome bonus. The first deposit will be matched 100% up to $500.