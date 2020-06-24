Bovada’s One Million Dollar Event Takes Place July 12th, Qualify Now!

Bovada has a long history of big money poker events, but the One Million Dollar Tournament is on a whole other level! The big event is taking place July 12th with qualifying starting now.

The Million Dollar Event is one of the biggest guaranteed prize pools ever and is a one day tournament with online million dollars guaranteed to be paid out. The event starts at 3:00pm sharp, so don’t be late! To join the excitement, you can either buy-in directly for $535 or you can qualify. Win a spot with the qualifiers now for only $1.10.

Terms and conditions of the event is as follows- up to four re-entries are allowed, up to four entries can be won, any tickets that are not used for the event will be forfeited. All tournament tickets that are won in satellites cannot be used in any other tournament competition and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Check out the poker lobby for more information on how to take part in the qualifiers. If this is the first time playing Bovada Poker make sure to claim your welcome offer worth 100% with the first deposit up to $500.