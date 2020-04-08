Build Your Bonus with Casino Extreme Crazy Easter Hunt

Join the Hunt and Build Your Bonus with Casino Extreme’s Crazy Easter Hunt Promotion

There’s a crazy Easter Egg Hunt going on over at Casino Extreme this week and weekend! The Easter Bunny is in full swing with his Easter Basket and is ready to customize your very own egg bonus from reload bonuses, free spins, cashback to no limit cashouts!

EASTERBUNNY- 120 Match plus 35 free spins on Stardust, wagering 30x max cashout 30x

BONUSHUNT- 85% Match plus 50 free spins on 5 Wishes, wagering 50x max cashout no limit

HIDDENEGG- 50% Match plus 15 free spins on Enchanted Garden II, wagering no playthrough max cashout 20x

EASTERBASKET- 65% Match plus 25 free spins on Gemtopia, wagering no playthrough max cashout 30x

EGGSTRAVAGANZA- 160% Match Bonus, wagering 35x max cashout 30x

EGGBUNNY- 40% Match Bonus, wagering no playthrough max cashout no limit

EASTERFEAST- 80% Match Bonus, wagering no playthrough max cashout 10x

CRAZYEASTER- 125% Match Bonus, wagering 35x max cashout 30x

EGGHUNT- 30% Match Bonus plus 50% Cashback, wagering no playthrough, cashback wagering 20x, cashback max 5x

HAPPYEASTER- 55% Match Bonus plus 50% Cashback, wagering 40x, cashback wagering 20x max cashout 5x

Make sure to play Casino Extreme this week and weekend you don’t want to miss out on this Egg-ceptional offer!