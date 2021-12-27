Bust the Blackjack Dealer for a 21% No Rules Bonus at Casino Extreme

How does a 21% No Rules Bonus sound? Play Casino Extreme and claim a 21% No Rules Boost on your next deposit to bust out the Blackjack dealer or play any other game you want!

Claim an extra 21% No Rules Bonus when you deposit a minimum of $100 to play Blackjack and attempt to sink the dealer. Or just use the extra cash to try one of your other favorite games, the choice is all up to you!

Terms and conditions of the 21% No Rules Bonus is as follows; live dealer games are excluded from play. The minimum deposit is $100. The bonus itself is not withdrawable.

Haven’t played Casino Extreme yet? Now is the time to join if you haven’t! New players are welcomed to the casino with an extreme new player bonus offer worth up to $3,000. Most online casinos welcome new player with a first-time depositing bonus, not Casino Extreme!

The first six deposits are matched up to $500 each. The welcome bonus offer is subject to 15x wagering for each deposit and bonus claimed. There is a $10 maximum allowed bet while the bonus is still active.