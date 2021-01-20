Cash in on the Money Wheels at Royal Panda This Week

From now through January 31 Royal Panda is hosting an epic Money Wheels promotion where you have the chance to cash in and become the Money Wheel Champion. Collect up to $100 daily and a chance to claim your fair share of a $3,000 cash prize pool just by playing the exciting Money Wheel Games.

Week 1 is running through the 24th at Royal Panda where you can collect up to $100 daily in $10 increments. You can win up to 10x when you complete any of the following missions; land the bonus round when you play Crazy Time, hit 4 rolls on Monopoly Live or play Dream Catcher and hit a 7x multiplying win.

Week 2 will run from January 25 through the 31st at Royal Panda. You will have to race to the top ten places across the Money Wheel leaderboard to claim a share of the $3,000 prize pool. Accumulate the most net wins playing any of the Money Wheel games from Evolution Gaming to be eligible; Dream Catcher, Crazy Time or Monopoly Live.

Position Prize

1st €1,000

2nd €500

3rd €300

4th €250

5th to 7th €200

8th €150

9th & 10th €100