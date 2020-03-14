Casino Extreme – It’s Time for Rainbow Riches and Free Spins

A pot of gold awaits you with Casino Extreme’s Rainbow Riches Promo! Get ready to see more green in your wallet and find the Leprechaun’s riches hidden at the other side of the rainbow.

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, Casino Extreme has some luck of the irish deals for all! There are seven extraordinary bonuses to claim with deposit reloads, free spins and free chips. Claim one, two, or all seven and receive a special bonus if you claim all seven bonus codes.

Bonus code- RAINBOW is valid for 110% bonus on all $20+ deposits plus 30 free spins on Lucky6. The deposit bonus comes with a 30x wagering requirement and can be used to play all non-progressive slots. The 30 free spins will be credited upon redemption of the bonus code.

Bonus code- LUCKYCASINO is worth 85% plus 45 free spins on Lucky8. This bonus has a 35x wagering requirement and can only be claimed on deposits worth $40 or more.

Bonus code- MAGICCLOVER is a 44% Bonus Boost on all deposits of $30 or more plus 33 free spins on Cash Bandits 2. There is no wagering requirement and a 20x maximum cashout.

Bonus code- LEPRECHAUN can be claimed for an extra 50% on all deposits of $40 or more plus 25 free spins on Magic Mushroom. There is no wagering requirement with this bonus and a 30x maximum cashout.

Bonus code- GOLDPOT is worth 150% on all deposits of $20 or more. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered 35x before requesting a cashout of winnings. There is no max cashout with this specialty bonus.

Bonus code- LUCKYRAINBOW can be claimed for a 125% bonus boost on all deposits of $30 or more.

Bonus code- FOURLEAFCLOVER is worth an extra 45% on top of your $50 or more deposits. This bonus also comes with a 50% cashback offer on all losses.

Claim all seven bonus codes and Casino Extreme will give you a free $50 chip. Terms of the free spin is a 40x wagering playthrough requirement on all non-progressive slots, video poker and keno. Max cashout is $250.

Casino Extreme is also hosting a 499 Free Spin Giveaway available to everyone! Free Spins will be given away over the course of 7 days – starting Monday, the 16th of March.