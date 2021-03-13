Casino Extreme’s VIP Lounge is Something to Talk About!

Casino Extreme offers a VIP Lounge that is second to none and doesn’t come close to what other online casinos offer in terms of loyalty programs and VIP rewards.

The VIP Lounge is a five-tiered program that rewards players from the second they sign up and start playing. The rewards are endless with up to $1,000 free chip offers, personal account managers and more.

Silver

Weekly withdrawal limit $4,000

Comp points conversion 1-$10 wagered

Gold

$50 Monthly free chip

Weekly withdrawal limit of $6,000

Comp points conversion 1.33-$10 wagered

Platinum

$250 Monthly free chip

Weekly withdrawal limit of $8,000

Comp points conversion 2-$10 wagered

Personal account manager

Super Platinum

$500 Monthly free chip

Weekly withdrawal limit of $10,000

Comp points conversion 4-$10 wagered

Personal account manager

Double Diamond

$1,000 Monthly free chip

Weekly withdrawal limit of $15,000

Comp points conversion 5-$10 wagered

Personal account manager

It definitely pays to play Casino Extreme! Start playing today and reap the benefits of becoming a VIP player. New players are eligible for a $3,000 welcome bonus. The welcome bonus is available with the first six deposits. Use bonus code EXTREME for $500 free on each deposit.