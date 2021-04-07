CasinoLuck is celebrating Go Planet Earth Day this Month

Tanya L.
Win an Electric Off Road Scooter When You Play CasinoLuck’s Go Planet Earth Day Promo

The celebrations kick of on April 21st and will run for three days. CasinoLuck is giving away free spins every day and a Blue Pigeon T4 Off Road Electric Scooter to one lucky player. Make a deposit to earn one ticket per day for a chance to take home the scooter. The more day you deposit the more free spins you earn and more chances you have at winning the scooter.

April 21st
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Wild Waters
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Wild Waters
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Wild Waters

April 22nd
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Rainforest Magic
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Rainforest Magic
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Rainforest Magic

April 23rd
Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Wild Ape
Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Wild Ape
Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Wild Ape

Will you be the new proud owner of the Blue Pigeon T4 Off Road Electric Scooter? You can’t win if you don’t play!

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

