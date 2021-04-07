CasinoLuck is celebrating Go Planet Earth Day this Month

Win an Electric Off Road Scooter When You Play CasinoLuck’s Go Planet Earth Day Promo

The celebrations kick of on April 21st and will run for three days. CasinoLuck is giving away free spins every day and a Blue Pigeon T4 Off Road Electric Scooter to one lucky player. Make a deposit to earn one ticket per day for a chance to take home the scooter. The more day you deposit the more free spins you earn and more chances you have at winning the scooter.

April 21st

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Wild Waters

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Wild Waters

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Wild Waters

April 22nd

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Rainforest Magic

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Rainforest Magic

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Rainforest Magic

April 23rd

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Wild Ape

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Wild Ape

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Wild Ape

Will you be the new proud owner of the Blue Pigeon T4 Off Road Electric Scooter? You can’t win if you don’t play!