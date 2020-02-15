CasinoMax Offers Over 150 Monthly Free Spins on Select Slot Titles

150 MONTHLY SPINS Deposit $55+ and redeem this code to receive a massive 150 Extra Spins on Asgard

Want 150 monthly free spins? If the answer is yes, then you have to play CasinoMax to claim! CasinoMax is giving all players who have deposited at least $55 a special promo code that can be redeemed for 150 extra free spins on the Asgard slot. This promo is valued at $45. The total max bet with the free spins winnings is capped at $10. The casinos general terms and conditions apply along with a 40x wagering playthrough requirement before any winnings can be cashed out.

CasinoMax says only players who have made a qualifying deposit and did not claim a bonus with the deposit is eligible for the free spins. Asgard is one of Real Time Gaming’s popular slots that boasts 243 ways to win featuring the Norse Gods; Odin, Freya, Loki and Thor, free spins and other bonus games. It is not a progressive jackpot slot, but it does offer a 150,000 coin jackpot.

Try the Asgard slot before you claim the 150 monthly free spins with your welcome bonus! CasinoMax is giving all new players up to $9,000 on the first three deposits with promo code MAX300. This bonus equals out to be a 300% match up to $3,000 on each deposit.