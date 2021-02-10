Celebrate Love at the Casino with Royal Panda’s Valentine Promotion

Love is in the air, and at the Roulette and Blackjack Tables this weekend over at Royal Panda Casino

One of the most heartwarming weekends is here upon us, Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air and at the Roulette and Blackjack Tables this weekend at Royal Panda Casino. From now through Valentine’s Day play on the selected Blackjack and Roulette Tables for a chance to win some fantastic bonuses. Royal Panda is giving away a total of $3,000.

Collect up to an extra $50 bonus just for playing daily. Each time you get a Blackjack of Hearts combination Mr Panda will give you $10. Land an Ace of Hearts and another 10-points Heart Card and a 10 and snag up another $50 in bonuses.

Join Mr Panda at the Live Roulette Tables from Feb. 12 through the 14 for a chance to win a share of the $3,000 prize pool by collecting points and being one of the top 10 players who score the most points. Receive one point for every cumulated $10 that is wagered. Receive another five points for every straight up bet on 14 Red win, and ten points for every straight up red number win.