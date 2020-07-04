Celebrate the 4th at Slotland Casino with Free Cash and More

Slotland is Celebrating Independence Day with Free Cash, Liberty Bonuses and More

Celebrate Independence Day with Slotland Casino and claim some extra free cash, liberty bonuses and more this weekend, but you have to hurry you only have three days to catch your Independence Day wins, so you better make them count and don’t miss out!

The first part of the celebration is to spin the mini-slot to win up to $17 cash, or $27 if you are a VIP player. This is a no deposit promo code that will be emailed to you once you spin the reels. There are Bitcoin bonuses with bigger rewards. Bonus code CRYPTOWINS is worth 135% and can be redeemed 2x from now through July 5th. The second celebratory bonus is LIBERTY.

Claim an extra 100% with deposits up to $300. LIBERTY can only be used for Hot Hit, Grand Liberty, Wild Alaska, Lucky Ducts, Sheriff’s Secret, Treasure Box and Vegas Vibes slots. The third bonus code is JULY4TH. Deposits ranging from $10 up to $74 can claim an extra 35%. Deposits worth $75-$149 can claim an extra 55% and $150-$300 an additional 75% up to 5x per day. All games are allowed with wagering just 24x the bonus plus deposit amount.