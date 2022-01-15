Celebrate the Start of the Weekend with Slots Million’s Happy Hour

Embrace Fri-YAY! with Slots Million’s Happy Hour; Make a Deposit During 7pm – 11pm for a Special Bonus

The long week is finally over. It’s time to relax, drink a few cocktails and enjoy a couple days of peace and quiet. Slots Million wants to help you kickstart your weekend with their Happy Hour bonus from 7pm until 11pm Friday evening.

What does the Happy Hour bonus entail? For every deposit made, as long as it’s a minimum of $20, you will receive a 50% match up to $100. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 48x before winnings can be withdrawn. There is no max cashout limit either! Whatever you win, complete the wagering requirement, is yours to keep, no questions asked!

First time depositors are not eligible to claim this promotional offer. In order to be eligible players must have made at least one deposit already. If you are new don’t let this get you down! New players are welcomed to the casino with a special bonus offering of their own. Slots Million is offering all new players who sign up, and make their first deposit a 100% up to $100 plus 100 free spins.

Regardless, if you are new or an existing Slots Million player, come join the fun every Friday evening!