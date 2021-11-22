Celebrate Yuletide Season at BitStarz and Claim a 50% Monday Reload

It’s just about time for Yuletide season and to celebrate BitStarz has launched its brand-new Stay Frosty slot and is giving away 50% Reload Bonuses Monday November 22nd.

Claim your 50% Reload Bonus and don’t be left out in the cold when you take advantage of the celebration’s and fill your stocking with extra casino monies. Claiming your bonus is easy just make a deposit from the payment options in the cashier, choose the 50% Reload up to 0.11 BTC, open Stay Frosty or another one of your favorite games, and enjoy!

The bonus is valid on the first deposit of the day, Monday only. The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is 0.0002 BTC. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering. Let’s say you deposited $30 you would receive $15 in bonus funds bringing your total balance to $45. This means wagering the 40x would be $1,800 before winnings can be cashed out.

You must be a registered player with BitStarz to claim. To register just sign up, take advantage of the new player no deposit free bonus worth 20 free spins. The deposit welcome bonus is worth $500 in bonuses plus another 180 free spins. The first deposit is matched 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins.