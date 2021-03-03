Check Out March’s Newest Promotions and Tournaments at Miami Club

It’s a brand-new month which means there are brand-new promotions and tournaments running over at Miami Club Casino!

A brand-new month means brand-new promotions and tournament competitions. The first new monthly bonus is $20 free. Grab yourself a thank you gift, compliments of Miami Club with instant coupon code MIFREE20. This bonus is exclusive for Miami Club casino members only!

The $5,000 month long tournament competition is featuring Magic Monkey II. The competition will run until the last day of the month with 1st place guaranteeing a $1,500 cash prize, 2nd place $750, 3rd place $500, 4th place $250 and 5th place and so on $100. Entry fee is just $5.00 giving you a start balance of $150. Unlimited rebuy options are available as well for just $5.00.

Join in on the St Patrick’s Day tournament too! The St. Patrick Marathon is featuring Lucky Irish. This tournament competition will run through March 17th. The prize pool is a progressive one meaning the more people who join the bigger the prize pool is.

Start your month off with some ‘lucky bonuses and join some ‘lucky tournaments. Play Miami Club with a 100% match bonus up to $100. This bonus is claimable with the first eight deposits.