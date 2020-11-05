Check Out the New Look at Slot Million w/Over 2770 Games

Slot’s Million Debuts New Look, Featuring a Brand New Website, Logo and All the Amazing Game Portfolio and Bonuses Players Have Come to Love!

Slots Million may have a brand-new website and logo, but rest assured they have the same great games portfolio, maybe even better! Slots Million decided to upgrade its entire look from its logo to the way the website looks. The upgrade is a perfect complement on the casino with a user-friendly layout that allows players to navigate quickly and safely, high-quality graphics and

Slots Million offers 2,771 instant games. The amount and variety of games is unheard of with slots, table games, live dealer games, slots, slots and more slots. The slots selection alone will keep you entertained and busy for days on end. Slots range from classics, video, jackpot to 3d games. One great thing about the games lobby is that it is 100% player-friendly with several options at hand to help you navigate the slots. You have the option to browse through the thousands of different games, sort by software provider, bonus features, theme and paylines.

Ready to try the 2,771 games Slots Million offers? Join today and get started with 100 free spins plus a 100% match with the first deposit. The welcome package is only for new players who haven’t made their first deposit yet.