Cherry Gold’s Promotion of the Month is a Slot Players Dream!

Cherry Gold Casinos Promotion of the Month is a slot players dream! Who wouldn’t love to claim an extra 420% plus a $15 free chip to play the slots with? In all reality, the promotion of the month is a lot more than just the 420%.

Cherry Gold is offering all slot players an extra 285% on top of their $105 or more deposits, and then an additional 420% match after using the first bonus code, and then, giving away a $15 free chip when you use both bonus codes.

285% Slots Match

Use bonus code:

GENTLE285

On deposits of $105 or more

420% Slots Match

can be claimed after GENTLE285 bonus

Use bonus code:

MEN420

On deposits of $100 or more

The first bonus code (GENTLE285) is valid on slots and speciality games only. Playthrough requirements that must be met before winnings can be withdrawn is 30x the bonus and deposit amount. There is no max cashout. The second bonus code has no max cashout and has a wagering requirement of 30x the deposit plus bonus. Players can cashout up to x5 the free chip amount after wagering 50x.