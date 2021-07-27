Claim $1,200 Free & 200 Free Spins at Mr Green Live Casino

Play Mr Green for an award-winning experience and three different welcome bonuses

Have you been looking for an award-winning casino to play at that offers great daily bonuses, huge welcome bonus and hundreds of games? Look for further we have found the perfect place for you, Mr Green Casino!

Begin your online casino adventure playing Mr Green and while you’re at it begin your winning adventure by choosing not one, not two, but three great welcome bonuses.

The first one is a Casino Welcome Bonus. Receive up to $100 with your first deposit of $20 or more. Mr Green will match the deposit by 100% and will award 100 free spins on Starburst after $20 is played on the games in the casino. This is a single deposit match that will be credited instantly. The next four deposits will be matched as well making the welcome bonus worth $1,200 total.

The second one is for all Sportsbook lovers. Receive two $10 free bets once you play a minimum of $20 at a minimum odd of 1.80 in the Sportsbook.

The third part of the welcome bonus is for the Live Casino. When you make a single deposit of $20 or more and play the Live Casino games Mr Green will match it 100%.