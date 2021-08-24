Claim a Rewarding 5% Top-Up Bonus When You Play Royal Panda

How does an amazing 5% Top-Up on top of you deposit sound? If it sounds good head over to Royal Panda and take advantage of their 5% Top-Up on every single deposit made.

Why not make the most out of every deposit made and have a little boost to enjoy the games with? With only 3x wagering, there’s no need reason to worry about the complicated bonus terms that usually come with huge wagering requirements.

Mr. Panda likes to keep things straightforward and that he does with all of this bonuses. Claiming the bonus has never been easier just log into your account or create a new one if this is the first time playing. Make a deposit and select the 5% Top-Up from the ‘my offers’ page, the bonus will be credited as soon as the deposit completes.

Take Mr. Panda by the paw and start playing today with your extra boost! Remember, all new players are welcomed to the casino with 100% match up to $100, and if you don’t win with the first deposit, make a second and receive the same bonus as you did with the first!