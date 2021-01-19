Claim an Extra 150% to Play Slots Empire’s Battlegrounds

Reinforce your deposit balance with up to an extra 150% bonus when you play Slots Empire Casino this month.

Slots Empire is making an offer than the battle-hardened warriors cannot refuse. To help bolster the morale, claim an extra 150% to spin your way through the battle grounds.

Use promo code REINFORCE when making an eligible deposit to redeem one of the following bonuses at Slots Empire.

Deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, $30 Credit Cards or PayID and receive an extra 100% Deposit $75 with Neosurf, BTC, Credit Cards or PayID and receive an extra 120% Deposit $150 with Neosurf, BTC, Credit Cards or PayID and receive an extra 150%

There is no redemption limit with the promo code. You can claim as many times as you wish as long as you make a qualifying deposit. The maximum allowed bet is $10. There is no max cashout. Once you make wagering of 35x the bonus plus deposit you can cashout whatever you want.

The allowable games include Board, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Scratch cards and Keno games. Slots Empire general terms and conditions do apply.