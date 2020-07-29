Claim An Extremely Rewarding Cashback at Casino Extreme

Ready for some extreme cashback? If you answered yes, then visit Casino Extreme and claim your extreme 20% cashback.

Casino Extreme knows how irritating it can be to lose a deposit in seconds or literally minutes, it happens to the best of us, and wanted to do something to cover some of the losses with their Extreme Cashback bonus offer.

Most online casinos that do offer cashback bonuses usually reward the bonus on a set of deposits, not Casino Extreme! Each and every deposit, if they are made without a promotion or bonus is eligible to receive the bonus, it doesn’t matter if you’ve made one deposit or five.

To receive your cashback just contact customer support via live chat or email the same day. All eligible accounts will be credited the next day. All deposits that were used to place bets on pontoon blackjack, sic bo, roulette, baccarat, craps and the 777 slot are not eligible for the cashback. There is no wagering required, but there is a 4x winnings limit towards the cashback value. If a cashout is made from the cashback bonus or any other free promotions offered by Casino Extreme, deposits must be made before accounts will be eligible for a cashback reward.