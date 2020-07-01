Claim Up to 100 Free Spins on Gemtopia at El Royale

El Royale is giving everyone a chance to claim up to 100 free spins on Gemtopia. El Royale is excited to open a new venue in the city of winds, Chicago, where the famous musicals, lots of jazz and scandals take place. The best cocktails are guaranteed in a town of melodic free spins.

Bonus code Chicago is valid for 70 spins on Gemtopia when you deposit at least $35 with BTC, CC, IGC and Neosurf. Claim 100 free spins when you deposit $70 or more with the same payment options. Terms and conditions of the bonus code is as follows; a minimum deposit of $35 is required.

Games allowed with the bonus are scratch cards, slots, real-series video slots and board games. The maximum allowed bet on all games is $10. The best thing about the bonus is there is no max cashout. Before winnings can be cashed out wagering of at least 20x the free spin winnings must be complete.

Don’t miss out on your extra spins today! While your visiting El Royale claim the new player welcome bonus worth 240% plus 40 free spins on RTG’s popular Bubble Bubble 2 slot.