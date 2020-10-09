Claim up to 20% Cashback at 7Bit Casino This Weekend

Claim up to 20% cashback when you play 7Bit Casino this weekend. 7Bit loves giving their players another chance to win some cash, and what better way than to reward a nice bonus on your losses.

The amount of your cashback depends on two things: the amount of your deposit and your VIP level with the casino. The more you deposit and the higher your level is the more your bonus will be with you able to claim the max allowed of 20%.

7Bit Casino’s cashback bonuses are subject to 15x wagering. The cashback reward will be credited in your preferred denomination up to up to 0.07 BTC / 500 EUR / 500 USD / 500 AUD / 500 CAD / 5000 NOK / 37000 RUB / 500 NZD / 2225 PLN / 13540 CZK / 3.5 ETH / 2.1 BCH / 7.7 LTC / 200000 DOG or 500 USDT.

You must be a depositing player to enjoy the daily rewards such as this one. Join 7Bit Casino today and start earning your daily perks. New players receive a 1st time depositing bonus worth 100% up to $100 or 1.5BTC, and also a second bonus worth an additional 50% bonus up to $100 or 1.25BTC.