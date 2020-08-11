Claim up to 250 Free Spins Every Tuesday at Vegas Crest Casino

Make a deposit on Tuesdays and claim free spins on The Hive Throughout August at Vegas Crest Casino

Throughout the entire month of August claim up to 250 free spins with Vegas Crest Casinos Buzzin’ Tuesdays. Enjoy some extra spins on The Hive when you deposit at least $50 on Tuesdays. The amount of free spins you can claim depends on how much you want to deposit. The Hive is a brand-new addition to Vegas Crests slots. Buzz your way through the 30 paylines to capture spreading wilds, honey meter, sweet free spins and special bees.

Deposit Free Spins

$50-$100 100

$100.01-$250 150

$250.01 or more 200

$250.01 or more and are VIP 250

To make things a little more fun and entertaining, at Vegas Crest you can make deposits throughout the month and claim your spins until the end of August, and maybe with all the extra play you can progress through the levels and become the next VIP player.

The Buzzin’ Tuesdays Free Spins cannot be claimed with any other promotion. New players will be offered an exclusive new player bonus worth 10 free spins just for singing up, and then $2,500 in casino bonuses plus free spins galore!