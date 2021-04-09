Cleopatra’s Reign $5,000 Tournament from Play’n Go is at NextCasino

Be Transported Back to Ancient Egypt in Play’N Go’s Amazing 5K tournament! Join NextCasino for a Chance at a Mega First-Place Prize of €1500

Next Casino is pleased to announce that Play’n Go’s Cleopatra’s Reign $5.000 tournament is finally here! Transport back to the ancient Egyptian time when you spin your way to the top of the leaderboard to claim the mega 1st place prize worth $1,500. The tournament competition is running from now through April 13th.

How do you get in on the Cleopatra’s Reign Tournament? Just spin the reels of Rise of Athena, Legacy of Dead, Doom of Dead or Gold Osiris and receive points for all your winnings. Receive one point for your win/bet ratio. The minimum bet rase is 0.1. For example, if you play all of the slots and win $5 then your score will be ranked as 5.

There’s tons of prizes to be won so if you don’t make it to the top of the leaderboard in 1st place no worries as long as you place in the top 20 you are guaranteed a prize.

1st place – €1500

2nd place – €1,000

3rd place – €750

4th place – €500

5th place – €250

6th place – €100

7th Place – €100

8th Place – €100

9th Place – €100

10th Place -€100

11th-20th – €50