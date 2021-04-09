Cleopatra’s Reign $5,000 Tournament from Play’n Go is at NextCasino

Be Transported Back to Ancient Egypt in Play’N Go’s Amazing 5K tournament! Join NextCasino for a Chance at a Mega First-Place Prize of €1500
Next Casino is pleased to announce that Play’n Go’s Cleopatra’s Reign $5.000 tournament is finally here! Transport back to the ancient Egyptian time when you spin your way to the top of the leaderboard to claim the mega 1st place prize worth $1,500. The tournament competition is running from now through April 13th.
How do you get in on the Cleopatra’s Reign Tournament? Just spin the reels of Rise of Athena, Legacy of Dead, Doom of Dead or Gold Osiris and receive points for all your winnings. Receive one point for your win/bet ratio. The minimum bet rase is 0.1. For example, if you play all of the slots and win $5 then your score will be ranked as 5.
There’s tons of prizes to be won so if you don’t make it to the top of the leaderboard in 1st place no worries as long as you place in the top 20 you are guaranteed a prize.
1st place – €1500
2nd place – €1,000
3rd place – €750
4th place – €500
5th place – €250
6th place – €100
7th Place – €100
8th Place – €100
9th Place – €100
10th Place -€100
11th-20th – €50