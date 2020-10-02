Come Celebrate Slotland’s 22nd Birthday All October Long!

Slotland is turning 22 this month! Join millions of players around the world and celebrate! Enjoy a buffet of bonuses all month long with the celebrations starting now!

Bonus code BDAYTIME is valid for a $22 free chip. To be eligible you must have made at least one deposit.

CELEBRATE is good for 100% or 122% for VIPs on all deposits worth $5-$300 and is redeemable up to two times.

BDAYSPINS can be redeemed up to three times. Receive an extra 60% when you deposit $5-$300.

Wait, there’s more! Join the Birthday Contest and win a share of the $5,000 being given away. There will be new winners every week. Receive one entry for every $100 deposited during the month.

Week 1- 20 players win $20

Week 2- 30 players win $40

Week 3- 25 players win $50

Week 4- 22 players win $100

To continue the celebrations, Slotland will also be adding to the birthday fun with new game releases throughout the month as well as new bonuses. All prizes will be credited weekly with winners being announced in newsletters and on the homepage. Make sure to stop by and play a few spins this month!

Haven’t played Slotland yet? Join today and receive a $33 no deposit bonus to try out the games, and then a 200% deposit bonus match with the first deposit.