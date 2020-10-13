Compete for a $3K Prize Pool at Royal Panda’s Autumn Harvest

Royal Panda’s Autumn Harvest – It’s going to get a little crazy October 12-14 playing Royal Panda’s Crazy Time Tournament.

Players can compete for your share of the $3,000 prize pool when you spin the reels of the Crazy Time slot. Earn one point for every $1.00 won, net winnings only, and race to the top of the leaderboard to secure 1st place for $1,000 in cold hard cash.

A total of 10x cash prizes totaling $3,000 will be won during the three-day course of the competition. Don’t worry if you don’t make it to 1st place, there is plenty of other great prizes to be won. There is no minimum bet required. The promotion is based on all net winnings from any single spin, therefore a win will be deducted by the wager amount for any given spin.

1st place – $1,000

2nd place- $500

3rd place- $300

4th place- $250

5th through 7th place- $200

8th place- $150

9th and 10th place- $100

Hurry on over to Royal Panda and get in on the competition! If this is your first time playing claim Royal Panda’s 100% Welcome Bonus up to $100 with your first deposit.