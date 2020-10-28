Cryptoslots $250 Top Ups for $350 Deposits on Alice in Halloweenland

CryptoSlots put a $250 Top Up spell on Alice! You heard right, Alice in Halloweenland is here and CryptoSlots is celebrating the slot release alongside Halloween with some spooky Top Up bonuses from now through November 1.

Grab your Halloween treats when you deposit at least $30 and use promo code HALLOWEEN. The value of the Top Up solely depends on how much your deposit is.

Deposit $30-$99 and receive $10

Deposit $100-$199 and receive $40

Deposit $$200-$349 and receive $100

Deposit $350 or more and receive $250

You can Top Up your deposits up to three times per day until November 1. The bonus is valid on Alice in Halloweenland, Bewitched, Magic Spells, Dragon’s Lair and Blazing Wilds only. The bonus amount must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be transferred.

Don’t forget you must redeem the promo code before making a qualifying deposit. The casinos general terms and conditions apply.

Halloween comes once a year, but CryptoSlots’ bonuses come all year round. It all starts when you become a new player. New players are welcome to the casino with a special

Casino Players Report welcome bonus worth 177% with the first deposit. This bonus can be claimed by use our exclusive welcome code MATCH177CSRP.