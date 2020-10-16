Cryptoslots’ Casino Giving up to $100 to Try New Heartstrings

October 19, 2020 (Press Release) – Cryptoslots has just added two remarkable new games to its innovative Mega Matrix collection. The romantic Heartstrings has a unique heart-shaped grid and the exotic Shanghai Nights is a 6X4 game bringing the bright lights of China’s most exciting city to the screen.

Until Sunday, players can claim up to $100 as a top up for Heartstrings and a 70% match for Shanghai Nights.

Set against a pink neon heart backdrop, roses, love letters, lips and wedding rings spin on Heartstrings’ unusual heart-shaped reels. The romantic new game has a Double Wild symbol to maximize wins and get players’ hearts beating faster. Frequent Mystery bonuses also boost wins with multipliers. Players can bet from $.60 – $6 per spin.

Shanghai Nights is an Asian fairy-tale with dragons and lanterns on its reels. The 20 payline game has a large grid with 6 reels and 4 rows. Expanding Wilds can appear on the middle two reels. A Free Spins symbol awards up to 10 free spins where the win multiplier increases (up to 3X) after every winning spin. Free Spin symbols can occur during free spins to award additional free spins. Players can bet as little as $.20 or wager up to $6 per spin.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available October 19-25, 2020

Heartstrings

Up to $100 Top-up

$100 on deposits of $175+

$75 on deposits of $140 – $174

$25 on deposits of $50-$139

$10 on deposits of $25 – $49

Code: HEARTSTRINGS

Valid 4x per day, wagering requirement 35x.

Shanghai Nights

70% Match Bonus

Min. deposit $50

Code: SHANGHAI

Valid 1x per day, wagering requirement 35x.

MEGA MATRIX BONUS

30% Match Bonus

Deposits of $30 – $500

Code: MEGAMATRIX

Valid 3x per day, wagering requirement 35X

Valid for all Mega Matrix slots (only)

Cryptoslots is a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment, offering unique slots, keno & video poker games. All deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins or Monero). The crypto casino now has 46 unique slots including 7 high limit games and 18 in the innovative Mega Matrix games collection. There are also 10 versions of video poker (four of them multi-hand games) as well as Keno.