CryptoSlots Casino is Serving Up the Tastiest Happy Hour Bonuses

Every day is Happy Hour when you play CryptoSlots Casino! Top up your deposits with CryptoSlots’ Happy Hour bonuses every day this week worth up to $200 free.

From 5pm until 10pm EST claim your Happy Hour bonus when you deposit at least $60.

Deposit $60-$199 and receive a $20 top up

Deposit $200-$399 and receive a $80 top up

Deposit $400 or more and receive a $200 top up

To be eligible for the bonus you must deposit the minimum amount and use bonus code HAPPYHOURS. Don’t forget to claim the bonus code prior to making a deposit. Terms and conditions of the bonus include- the bonus is valid on all slots only and the top up bonus is subject to 35x wagering before winnings become withdrawable.

Are you ready to enjoy a nice Happy Hour Top up? Play CryptoSlots Casino today and get started! The Happy Hour bonus cannot be claimed unless you have already claimed the new player welcome bonus.

CryptoSlots offers all new players a 177% first time depositing match bonus. The bonus can be used by claiming promo code MATCH177CSRP when signing up a new account.