Cryptoslots’ Monthly Crypto Lotto Set for Another Record-Breaking Payout

August 14, 2020 (Press Release) – Players at Cryptoslots, a crypto-only online casino created by Slotland Entertainment, earn tickets in the casino’s monthly Crypto Lotto as they wager on any of its unique slots. The first prize starts at $10,000 and increases progressively throughout the month. July’s first prize was $19,228 and, with the next prize draw still two weeks away, this could be another record-breaking month.

“Over the last few months, most winners have received $11K – $13K,” said Michael Hilary, manager of the crypto casino. “But with some winners winning over $20K, the first prize has averaged about $15K per month.”

Cryptoslots players earn one Crypto Lotto ticket every day that they bet at least $100 on slots (excluding Jackpot Trigger). The more they spin, the higher their chances of winning. To see how many tickets they have banked for the month, players can click the Lotto Ticket icon on the top right of their Cryptoslots screen.

20 tickets are picked on the first day of every month. The next winners will be announced on September 1, 2020 and the first, second and third prize winners will be notified by email.

Recent 1st Prize Winners:

LADY_6 – $19,228.24

MCDONALDCC – $13,694.29

LETTERMAN43 – $11,372.87

ELVISISALIVE – $22,084.35

DAVENANNA – $13,362.94

CRYPTOCREW – $23,093.06

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster this year with the virus and heatwave, ” said Paul L who won $11,372 in May. “This win was very good timing and put some big smiles on our faces!”

Paul said he would rather blow his winnings on something fun like a holiday, but instead he’ll be more practical.

“I know it sounds boring, but I’m going to save this money. I’ll keep it in crypto because who knows with the world right now!”

To celebrate the popularity of the Crypto Lotto, Cryptoslots is offering a special bonus until the end of August:

50% MATCH BONUS

Bonus code: LOTTO50

Valid for deposits of $25 to $500. Wagering requirement: 30x.

May be used to play any slot game (except Jackpot Trigger).

Available until August 31st, 2020.

At Cryptoslots, all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency: Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoins or Monero. The crypto casino now has 46 unique slots including 7 high limit games and 16 in the innovative Mega Matrix games collection. There are also 10 versions of video poker (four of them multi-hand games) as well as Keno. The special Jackpot Trigger slot is played with credits earned while playing other games. Its million-dollar jackpot has yet to be won but there have been several five- and six-figure winners since the site launched last year.