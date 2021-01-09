Cryptoslots’ New Diamond Riches 3-Reel Slot w/ Double Wilds and Free Spins

January 12, 2021 (Press Release) – Cryptoslots’ sparkling new Diamond Riches slot is a glittering three-reel fruitie that has a Free Spins feature with Double Wilds. This week, players that deposit as little as $25 will get 77% extra to play on the new game.

“Diamond symbols can payout up to 1000X your bet. Otherwise this is a pretty basic three-reel slot with oranges, lemons and cherries,” said Cryptoslots manager, Michael Hilary. “Players love the simplicity, with a Double Wild winning edge.”

Diamond Riches is a 3X3, 9 payline slot. Players can bet from $.90 to $9 per spin.

Free Spin symbols award up to 15 free spins. During free spins, there are Double Wilds that double the prize for every winning spin.

Like all games in CryptoSlots’ Mega Matrix collection, Diamond Riches is Provably Fair.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Valid January 12 – 18, 2021

77% MATCH BONUS ON DEPOSITS OF $25-$500

Bonus code: DIAMONDS

May be claimed 3X; wagering requirement 37X. Valid for Diamond Riches only.

UP TO 60% TOP-UP – VALID FOR ALL SLOTS

60% on deposits of $150 – $400

40% on deposits of $75 – $149

20% on deposits of $10 – $74

Valid: 5x per day, Wager: 35x

CryptoSlots uses only cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero) for deposits and withdrawals so these transactions are quick and fees are low. The crypto casino has dozens of unique slots including 7 high limit games as well as Keno and 10 versions of video poker.