CyberSpins is hosting its $13,000 Big Bingo Event Saturday October 30th

CyberSpins $13,000 Big Bingo Event is coming up don’t miss out on a chance to win $10,000 for one game. The big event is taking place Saturday October 30th.

There are four big games with three top of the hour games paying $1,000 each and the big one paying out $10,000 in cash.

7:00pm EDT- $1,000 Cash Top of the Hour Game

8:00pm EDT- $1,000 Cash Top of the Hour Game

9:00pm EDT- $1,000 Cash Top of the Hour Game

10:00pm EDT= $10,000 Big Event Game

Bingo cards for the top of the hour games are only $2.00 each. CyberSpins is offering its special buy 3 get 2 free for all games. The big event cards are a little more expensive costing $5.00 each. The buy 3 get 2 free does not apply to this game. The maximum card purchase for the big game is 120.

Join CyberSpins today and you could be the next $10,000 winner! To help get you started and to preorder your cards for the big game CyberSpins is giving all new players $1,250 in bonuses plus 200 free spins. The first two deposits are matched 100% and 150% respectfully.