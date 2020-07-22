Dazzle the Reels at Royal Panda and Play in Their 9 Pots of Fire Promotion

Royal Panda is Giving Casino Players A Chance to Win the Top Prize of $9K Daily, for Nine Days with Their 9 Pots of Fire Promotion

Royal Panda is giving away $9,000 every day with their 9 Pots of Fire promotion. Snag up one of many great cash prizes from now through the 25th exploring 9 Masks of Fire and 9 Pots of Gold slots. If you’ve got what it takes to keep the reels spinning you will earn an entry ticket for every $9 wagered across either slot.

Each player is limited to 99 tickets across both slots to keep things fair and to give everyone equally chances to snag up one of the cash prizes. There’s plenty of prizes to go around with more than 100 total being given away, and it only takes one entry ticket to win!

What’s in it for you?

Dive into 9 Pots of Fire for blazing rewards between 17 and 25 July. With more than 100 prizes up for grabs in nine scorching July days, you are in for a fantastic treat.

Here is what Royal Panda has in store for our lucky winners:

Number of prizes Prize x9 $9K x9 $999 x99 $99

The total prize pool is worth $99,792. Winners will be chosen by a random draw when the promotion is over around Monday July 27th. All prizes will be added to the winner’s balance no later than the following Friday.

Start earning your entry tickets today! Play Royal Panda and get to spinning the reels of 9 Masks of Fire and 9 Pots of Gold today!