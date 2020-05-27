Don’t forget to claim your free spins Wednesday at BitStarz Casino. Every Wednesday BitStarz offers free spins on their featured slots. All that needs to be done to qualify for the spins is make a minimum deposit of at least 0.13 BCH.

Deposits worth at least 0.13 BCH will receive 20 free spins, 80 free spins for all deposits made worth 0.35 BCH and 200 spins for 0.7 BCH deposits. The best part about Free Spin Wednesday’s is that it doesn’t matter when you made your last deposit. BitStarz credits all accounts who have made deposits within the last 30 days.

Wagering and bonus terms apply to all free spin winnings. All winnings has a 40x wagering requirement. This means the winnings must be played through at least 40x before the funds become cashable. As soon as the wagering is met you can cash out if you like or continue playing. BitStarz offers instant cryptocurrency withdrawals with no questions asked.

If you haven’t played yet, there’s still time to get in on the Free Spin Wednesday promotion. Just sign up, register for a new account, make your first deposit, receive 100% up to $100 plus 180 free spins.