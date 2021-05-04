Double Comps + Free Spins with Red Stag Casinos Game of the Month

Play Red Stag Casinos game of the month for double the comp points, free spins and a hot bonus

Every month Red Stag puts together its game of the month promotion that features free spins, double comp points and a hot bonus. This month the game of the month is Jonah Hammer. Taking the ranch stage, Jonah Hammer features two bonus rounds, one a free spins game and the other a ‘pick me’ style feature. There are tons to be discovered with every spin guaranteed!

Every time you spin the reels of Jonah Hammer you earn 2x the comp points. Play with extra funds too! Receive up to 325% extra plus up to 100 free spins you’re your deposits. There’s no better time right now than to saddle up and take full advantage of the monthly promotions.

Date Offer Coupon Code

May 1st – 31st 77 Free Spins on Jonah Hammer – Redeemable x1 HOTJONAH

May 1st – 31st 325% + 100 Free Spins on Jonah Hammer HOTJONAH325

May 1st – 31st Earn x2 Comp Points if you wager on Jonah Hammer No Coupon Needed

Claiming your bonuses are easy at Red Stag. Make sure to deposit the minimum of $25 for Cryptocurrencies and Credit Cards and enter in the corresponding bonus code to receive credit.