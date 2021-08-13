€13,000 in Cash Prizes up for Grabs on the Freaky Friday at Mr Green

Are you superstitious or have paraskevidekatriaphobia? If you do Mr Green has a cure for you!

Play the Freaky Friday the 13th Giveaway and have a chance to win a share of the $13,000 cash prizes that’s up for grabs, and to get rid of your superstitious fear!

If your ready to ‘break the superstition’ then log into your Mr Green account and head on over to the games lobby to play any of the qualifying Playson network games. As soon as you make at least 13 spins on any of the games you are in the running.

How to claim your share of the guaranteed prize pool is easy. Earn points for your wagers, that’s it! For example, wager $0.50 and you earn 50 points. A minimum wager of $0.13 is required.

The top 200 winners will share the $13,000 prize pool, so plenty of prizes to go around, guaranteed!

If two players finish with the same score the player who earned their points first will take home the grand prize. All cash prizes will be credited to accounts within 72 hours after the promotion ends. This is a Playson network promotion and is not limited to only Mr Green players.