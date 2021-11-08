€20,000 ‘Lightning Blackjack’ Blizzard at Mr Green Casino

Play Mr Green’s brand-new Live Lightning Blackjack for a chance to scoop a share of $20,000 in prizes

Mr Green is celebrating their latest new electrifying live casino game ‘Lightning Blackjack’ and to share the excitement they decided to giveaway a $5,000 holiday package and $15,000 in cash prizes.

What better way to start the holiday season off than with winning a personalized holiday package? To participate and have the chance to win a share of the cash prizes you must opt in to the promotion. Only real money play will qualify towards the progression of the competition.

One prize draw ticket will be earned when you play at least $10 on the qualifying game in one day. Only one ticket can be earned each day. Collect 10 prize draw tickets and win $10 in real cash.

There will be a total of 1011 prizes won during the promotion. Winning a prize is never guaranteed, but with that many prizes the odds are definitely in your favor! There will only be on $5,000 holiday winner. The holiday prize package must be used within 6 months. The holiday winner may opt in to receive an 80% cash alternative of $4,000 in cash.