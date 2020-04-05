Earn 25% Instant Cashback at Uptown Aces on Your Deposits

Fancy a cashback bonus on every single deposit? Play Uptown Aces Casino to find out how!

How does a cashback bonus on every single deposit sound? Uptown Aces Casino is offering just that with their Instant Cashback promotion. If you prefer to play with no bonuses you are eligible for a 25% instant cashback claim with all deposits. The instant cashback is one of the easiest bonuses to claim! If you happen to lose your deposit just contact live chat and they will be more than happy to put in the request for your 25%. You only have 48 hours after your last deposit to claim, so not much time to waste!

Uptown Aces may reject or deny your cashback claim if two or more consecutive free money bonuses have been used after a deposit. The minimum deposit to be eligible for cashback is just $10. Your account balance must be zero before claiming. The Instant Cashback is a great way to try your luck again, it’s kind of like allowing you to play TWICE with just one deposit.

Uptown’s cashback bonus is completely different from all other bonuses. There are very low wagering requirements attached to all cash back bonuses, and you can claim more than one as long as you make continual deposits and you don’t have much luck.