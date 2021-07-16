Earn Lifetime Rewards Playing Bovada Casino Online

Earning rewards points is the only way to play when playing your favorite online casino, sportsbook and poker room.

Bovada offers one of the best rewards programs that lets you treat yourself with lifetimes rewards, cash bonuses and more. Bovada offers six loyalty tiers with Starter, Rookie, Pro, All-Star, Legend and Hall of Fame.

Earn reward points for all your play. When you earn enough points, you will unlock exclusive payment options such as Bitcoin. Once enough points have been earned you can redeem the points for cash. One of the best things about the loyalty program is that whenever you move up tiers you will never lose your status. Once you obtain a certain tier you are guaranteed that tier and all of its rewards.

2,500 points is all you need to redeem for cash. Video poker and table games earn you 1 point for every $1 spent. Slot games gets you 5 points for every $1 played. Specialty games and sports teasers earn you 15 for every dollar and sports round robin and sports parlays 25 for every $1. The only games that don’t count towards the contribution of reward points earnings is live dealer games.