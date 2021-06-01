Earn Points with Intertops Weekly Prizes During $150,000 Picnic Fun Contest

June 2, 2021 (Press Release) — Hot dogs, salads, fried chicken and watermelon are traditional picnic favorites. This summer at Intertops Casino the picnic menu includes $150,000 in prizes and a brand-new game.

During the Picnic Fun casino bonus contest, which continues until July 5th, players will compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week.

Intertops Casino players accumulate frequent player points when they play any of the hundreds of real-money casino games available. Each week, 300 players with the most points win bonuses. The top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Many will earn their points playing the new Asgard Deluxe slot game unveiled just this week. The casino is giving players an up to $5000 bonus that includes 50 spins to try the mythical new slot game from Realtime Gaming.

Asgard Deluxe is an epic new game with four free games features, random Wild Reels and 243 ways to win on every spin. When Scatters trigger free spins, Thor offers 30 free games with Cascading Multiplying wins. Freya can grant 15 free spins with 3X multiplier. Loki and Odin can grant free spins with Bursting Wilds or Multiplying Wilds. Whichever option they choose, players can look forward to epic wins.

