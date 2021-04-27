Earn Rewards While You Play Your Favorite Games at Bovada

Earn rewards while you play your favorite game at Bovada Casino. Bovada’s loyalty rewards program is second to none with tons of reward benefits at your fingertips.

Climb the loyalty standings the more you play. There are six levels to the loyalty program with Starter, Rookie, Pro, All-Star, Legend and Hall of Fame. Each level offers its own unique benefits and rewards. Every wager made earns you reward points. These points are very valuable with exchanging for casino cash once you earn enough to convert.

You can also unlock exclusive payment options the more you play and the higher you climb the loyalty rankings. One of the best perks to Bovada’s loyalty program is that when you move up loyalty tiers you never lose your status.

Are you ready to start earning your endless rewards benefits? Play Bovada today and get started with $3,000 in welcome bonuses. Bonus code NEWWELCOME will get you 100% up to $1,000 with the first three deposits.

This excusive welcome package is valid with the casino games only. If you are a sports fan Bovada offers a 50% bonus up to $250 with the first deposit. Poker players aren’t left out! New Poker enthusiasts receive 100% up to $500.