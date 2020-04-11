Easter Weekend Bonus, Get 630 Free Spins at Bitstarz Casino

.Hippity Hoppity, Its Easter Spins Weekend at Bitstarz Casino. Get Up to 630 Spins to Fill in With Your Basket Goodies

It’s Easter Spins Weekend this weekend at BitStarz Casino. Pocket up to 630 free spins Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday with the first deposit of each day.

How to claim your free spins:

Deposit 0.003 BTC to get 30 free spins OR 0.006 BTC to get 90 free spins OR 0.012 BTC to get 210 free spins.

Claim the Easter Free Spins all three days on your first deposit. If you add all of these up and just do the minimum that’s 90 free spins, or 630 with the max. Get your free spins on the following slots; Fruits, Pixies vs Pirates and Coins of Fortune, all three of BitStarz’ most popular games right now.

Hop on over to BitStarz this weekend and gather up your free spins! If your new to the casino, why not scoop up your very own personal welcome bonus egg? All new players receive 20 free welcome spins and a 100% match bonus on their first deposit. Plus a $100 an additional 180 free spins on BitStarz’ featured slot.