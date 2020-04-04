El Royal Casino Game of the Month 155% Bonus + 35 FS on Dr. Winmore

It’s a new month which means a brand-new game of the month and bonuses with El Royale Casino – 155% Slots Bonus + 35 FS on Dr. Winmore

It’s a brand-new month, and we know what that means? El Royale is hosting a new Event of the Month with the game of the month bonuses and free spins. All April long, play Dr. Winmore with an extra 155% bonus on top of your deposit plus receive 35 free spins. If you believe in magic and alchemy this is the perfect game to create a special mixture of science, big wins and magic.

To be eligible for the 155% bonus plus 35 free spins you must deposit at least $100 with Credit Card, IGC, BTC or Neosurf and use promo code POTION. If you want to deposit a little less; $50 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC or CC then you will receive 140% bonus plus 15 free spins. The promo code is valid for two times a day until promotion end. The maximum allowed bet is $10.

The rollover amount that must be met before winnings can be cashed out is 35x the deposit and bonus. The bonuses can be used to play other slots and games, but the free spins will be exclusive to Dr. Winmore.

Visit El Royale to claim this special offer!