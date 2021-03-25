End of Month Special at Intertops Poker – 75 Free Spins on Gold Canyon

March 26, 2021 (Press Release) – To wrap up March, Intertops Poker is giving free spins on four popular Betsoft slots. Starting Sunday, players that claim three free spins deposit bonuses can then get 75 free spins on the Gold Canyon slot with no further deposit required.

Free spins bonuses are available on deposits of as little as $25. Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

“I don’t know if March came in like a lion or a lamb where you are,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “At Intertops, it’s going out with a bang!”

Viking Voyage players join Nordic warriors as they set sail in search of riches. The Golden King is a stacked wild. When he bellows a battle cry, that reel freezes in place while the others spin again.

Mystic Hive is on a hexagonal grid and features Spreading Wilds and a Nectar Meter that awards free spins. During free spins, up to three Spreading Wilds will appear on the grid and spread to adjacent honeycomb cells.

Spinfinity Man is a 7X7 slot game with cascading reels and exploding symbols. Spinfinity Man’s superpowers can burn or remove other symbols or shatter clusters. In the city-shaking bonus round, Spinfinity Man follows clues to catch an evil villain.

In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy is an Expanding Wild. When three or more Dynamite scatters appear they explode. Newly mined symbols drop into their place.

END OF THE MONTH BONUS

Available March 28-31, 2021 only

30 Free Spins on Viking Voyage

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: NORSE30

40 Free Spins on Mystic Hive

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: MYSTIC40

50 Free Spins on Spinfinity Man

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: MEGA50

75 Free Spins on Gold Canyon

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify

Coupon code: FREE

Intertops Poker is one of the world’s favorite online poker sites. In its Casino Games section, it has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers. New games are added every month.