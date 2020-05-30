End your week with a bang when you play Ignition Casino! Ignition is hosting a $2,500 GTD Freeroll event every Thursday night at 9:05pm. The tournament is open to everyone who registers.

Ignition Casino issues free tickets every Friday to players who have obtained a player rewards level of Chrome or above. To register simply head to the tournament lobby and click on the Private tab. Use your free tickets to register for the Weekly Ignition Rewards $2,500 Freeroll. If registered before Thursday, when the event starts, set an alarm, or whatever you have to do so you don’t miss out on this guaranteed competition.

All eligible players will receive their free entry ticket by 5pm every Friday. Tickets are valid for 14 days only and if not used by then they will be void. The maximum number of entrants per tournament is 7,000.

Don’t miss out on this exciting freeroll competition. Play Ignition Casino today and earn your free entry to claim a share of the guaranteed $2,500 prize pool! Ignition gives all new poker players a $1,000 welcome. The first deposit will be matched by 100% up to $1,000!